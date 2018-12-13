News
Netflix testing feature that lets users rewatch memorable moments with one click

Dec 13, 2018

11:45 AM EST

0 comments

Netflix

Netflix is reportedly testing an instant replay feature for specific scenes, according to the LA Times.

Currently, those testing the functionality will receive a pop up that reads “watch that scene again,” during certain movies. The examples used were Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Dumplin’. Users are able to go back to the start of favourite scenes or “memorable moments with the click of a button,” said a Netflix spokesperson to the LA Times. 

This feature seems like a more in-depth version of the simple rewind functionality, though some testers are not a fan of it.

Why does netflix have “show me that scene again” Pop ups? from r/movies

However, if Netflix adds a setting that allows users to make this an optional feature — and somehow less distracting — this could possibly be a big step for the streaming service.

Netflix typically beta tests its features before in select regions before releasing it worldwide. It’s currently unclear if the replay scene functionality is being tested anywhere other than the U.S.

We’ve reached out to Netflix to learn more about the feature. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve received the “watch that scene again” pop up.

Source: LA Times, Reddit, Twitter

