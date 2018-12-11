SSi, Rogers team up to improve network in Northern Canada

SSi Micro and Rogers Communications have partnered to provide improved wireless service to Canadians in Northern Canada, including Nunavut, Northwest Territories and the Yukon.
SSi is a wireless broadband provider and the developer-operator of the award-winning SSi Mobile and QINIQ broadband services.
The partnership between the two companies means SSi will receive a spectrum sub-license from Rogers. The sub-license, approved by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), allows the company to create a larger block of radio frequency within the 1900MHz range.
This means consumers will see enhanced performance across the SSi and QINIQ networks. Specifically, by increasing bandwidth channels to deliver wireless LTE data, the additional spectrum will substantially increase speed, capacity and coverage.
“We have always been committed to providing the best possible service for our customers,” said Jeff Philipp, founder and CEO of SSi. Philipp also noted that the Rogers partnership allows SSi to further improve on investments made over the last few years to upgrade its network to the latest LTE technology.
Overall, this is good news for the communities served by SSi and QINIQ. Better speeds, capacity and coverage will make connecting with others more accessible than ever.
Comments