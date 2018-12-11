News
PREVIOUS|

Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary drops on January 18th

Get an inside look at Lord of the Flies IRL

Dec 11, 2018

9:45 AM EST

0 comments

Fyre Festival

Netflix’s documentary about the Fyre Festival, a destination concert that was billed as “the cultural experience of the decade,” is set to launch on January 18th.

As most likely have heard at this point, the Fyre Festival was an elaborate scam and wasn’t remotely close to the luxurious, celebrity-filled experience it was advertised as. Fyre, which was written and directed by Chris Smith, who also created Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, is set to give an in-depth look at the festival through the lens of those who helped organize it.

The creators of the festival, including early to mid-2000s rapper Ja Rule, as well as ‘entrepreneur’ Billy McFarland, found themselves in a significant amount of trouble following the disaster the Fyre Festival evolved into.

For instance, McFarland was eventually sentenced to six years in a federal U.S. prison following fraud charges from the SEC, while two attendees were granted $2.5 million USD each related to compensatory and punitive damages.

Netflix’s Fyre also isn’t the first documentary to be based on the influencer trap of a music festival, with U.S.-exclusive streaming service Hulu picking up a documentary series that includes footage from the event, interviews and leaked documents.

Netflix’s Fyre is set to start streaming on January 18th, 2019.

Image credit: Alyssa Saran (CNN)

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2018

2:02 PM EST

Netflix is creating a live-action adaptation of ‘Cowboy Bebop’

News

Nov 30, 2018

6:12 PM EST

Netflix to broadcast two Rogers TV projects

News

Dec 6, 2018

3:52 PM EST

Amazon and Netflix rake up 23 Golden Globe nominations between them

Comments