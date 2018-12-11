Netflix’s ‘Carmen Sandiego’ to begin streaming in January

Netflix has announced that its animated Carmen Sandiego series will hit the streaming service on January 18th, 2019.
The 20-episode series is based on the educational mystery video games that debuted in 1985. According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the series “follows [Carmen’s] new international capers as well as past escapades that led to her becoming a super thief.”
Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez will voice Carmen in the animated series before reprising the role in a live-action film that will also debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.
Source: Entertainment Weekly
Comments