Netflix’s ‘Carmen Sandiego’ to begin streaming in January

Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego? Find out next month

Dec 11, 2018

12:25 PM EST

Netflix has announced that its animated Carmen Sandiego series will hit the streaming service on January 18th, 2019.

The 20-episode series is based on the educational mystery video games that debuted in 1985. According to Netflix’s official synopsis, the series “follows [Carmen’s] new international capers as well as past escapades that led to her becoming a super thief.”

Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez will voice Carmen in the animated series before reprising the role in a live-action film that will also debut on Netflix sometime in 2019.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

