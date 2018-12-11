Apple releases iOS 12.1.2, macOS Mojave 10.14.3 and tvOS 12.1.2 public betas

Apple has dropped the first public beta of iOS 12.1.2 to public beta testers, following the update’s release to developers on December 11th.
This latest beta comes just six days after Apple rolled out iOS 12.1.1, the version of Apple’s mobile operating system that includes additional eSIM support and other bug fixes.
If you’ve already enrolled in Apple’s public beta software program, all you need to do to download the update is navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘ ‘Software Update.’ You can enroll in Apple’s iOS Beta Software Program at this link.
iOS 12.1.1 seems to only consist of minor “bug fixes and improvements,” according to the update’s release notes.
Along with iOS 12.1.2, Apple has also released the first public beta for macOS 10.14.3 and tvOS 12.1.2. You can sign up for macOS’ Public Beta by navigating to Apple’s Access Utility, while the tvOS beta can be installed by heading over to “Settings,’ then ‘System,’ ‘Software Updates’ and finally, “Get Public Betas.’
Both macOS 10.14.3 and tvOS 12.1.2 both include “bug fixes and improvements,” according to the update notes.
None of the above beta software updates have made their way to devices we have at the moment.
Comments