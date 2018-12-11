Epic pulls ‘Infinity Blade’ mobile games from Apple’s App Store

Epic Games has pulled its three Infinity Blade action-RPGs from Apple’s App Store.
Additionally, in-app purchases are no longer available for the three games. However, Epic says current owners of the game can still play the games or redownload them using these steps as necessary.
Further, Epic says it will continue to support the Infinity Blade games and that fans may see series “popping up in places you wouldn’t expect.” For example, shortly after the blog post was published, Epic revealed that an Infinity Blade was added to Fortnite to offer players a one-hit kill melee weapon.
“At Epic we strive to put players first and to provide a supported, full-fledged experience in every game we publish,” wrote Epic in a blog post. “With the development of Spyjinx and other projects, it has become increasingly difficult for our team to support the Infinity Blade series at a level that meets our standards.”
Epic didn’t go into further detail about these difficulties. That said, the company is no doubt unhappy with Apple’s policy that prevents Fortnite players from buying gifts for one another. Epic also launched its own game store last week, following its decision to offer the Android version of Fortnite on its own website to avoid splitting profits on the Google Play Store.
Considering all of that, it seems as though Epic is working towards increased independence in the games industry.
Source: Epic Games
