Fizz Mobile is experiencing an outage due to high levels of traffic

Subscribers with the Vidéotron-owned Quebec and Ottawa-based carrier Fizz Mobile are experiencing a service outage that started at 10:45am ET on December 7th.
The company has been updating its network status page since this morning. Initially, the update stated that heavy traffic was causing the network to drop for some users.
The latest update says “Our teams are still mobilized and are working relentlessly to address the situation. Fizz apologizes for the inconvenience this may be causing you.”
There doesn’t seem to be a timeline for when the service will be back online, but MobileSyrup will update this story when it does.
This isn’t good news for Fizz, which has been suffering from an array of glitches and bugs over the course of the last month.
Source: Fizz Mobile
