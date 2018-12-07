News
Amazon is offering up to 69 percent off tons of items

The new Echo Dot is 43 percent off

Dec 7, 2018

12:46 PM EST

Amazon is offering up to 69 percent off of a handful of items in its daily deals for December 7th.

Within the deals, there are a few highlights such as the latest Amazon Echo Dot for $40 CAD, an Aukey USB Hub for $41 and a Ecovacs Debot M80 Pro robot vacuum for $250 CAD.

Check out some of the deals below and check out all of the deals on Amazon.ca

Lego City Cargo Train — now $185, was $239.99

Ecovacs Deebot M80 Pro Robot — now $249, was $399

Amazon Echo Dot — now $39.99, was $69.99

Aukey USB- C Hub — now $41.99, was 55.99

Nikon Coolpix A300 20.1MP — now $98.99, was $129.23

Dash cam Oasser Full HD — now $67.99, was $85.99

Kindle PaperWhite — now $99, was $139

Source: Amazon

