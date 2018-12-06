Instapaper now supports Apple’s iPad Pro (2018), includes Smart Keyboard shortcuts

Read-it-later app Instapaper has now been optimized to support the latest iPad Pro (2018), as well as Smart Keyboard shortcuts.
Further, a new ‘True Black’ user interface theme is available for iPhone X devices.
In a recent blog post, Instapaper said it took “a considerable amount of work to get basic navigational support” for the Smart Keyboard, so it created an “open source library” that provides the shortcuts.
In the True Black theme, the app takes advantage of the OLED screens for the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max “to offer an even better experience when reading in dark mode.”
Here are some of the shortcuts on the Smart Keyboard:
- ▲ and ▼ to navigate through articles in list view, and to navigate through articles in grid view
- to open article from list
- ⌘+A to archive an article
- ⌘+M to move an article
- ⌘+D to delete an article
- ⌘+ to navigate back
- ⌘+F to perform a local, title-based search
- ⌘+⇧+ F to trigger full-text search for Premium users
- Esc to leave search
- Space and ⇧+space to page up and down in list or from inside article
Instapaper is available in the iOS App Store.
Source: Instapaper via: 9to5Mac
