Not enough companies are taking advantage of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions, according to a new study.
The report said that even though workers are relying on more mobile solutions they’re not doing it to “their fullest potential.” The study was commissioned by Soti, a Mississauga, Ontario based mobility management vendor and VDC Research a technology market intelligence and consulting firm.
Essentially EMM is a software that helps organizations to securely let an employee use their mobile devices and its applications. Most IT departments in companies end up using a form of EMM, which can also be expanded into Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) – a software that manages PCs and mobile devices through one console.
The study states that only one in five workers “have complete visibility into mobile device…and application usage,” which represents “a massive underserved opportunity for organizations to further streamline business-critical mobility support as well as improve the end-user experience.”
EMM can help business users to monitor investment drivers, and leverage it to drive revenues and improve real-time decisions.
“If organizations are not leveraging an integrated mobile approach to improve the visibility, management, and support of their business-critical mobility solutions, they are limiting their ability to quickly diagnose and fix issues which directly leads to losses in revenues,” Shash Anand, vice-president of product strategy at Soti, said in a press release.
VDC surveyed enterprise mobility decision makers across different industries and received 400 responses.
Source: Soti
