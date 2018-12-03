Microsoft ‘Centaurus’ dual-screen PC will be a bigger Andromeda

Microsoft is reportedly working closely with Intel on a new 2-in-1 device codenamed ‘Centaurus.’
According to a report from Windows Central, Centaurus is a larger version of another secret 2-in-1 project called Andromeda.
Further, Microsoft allegedly began work on Centaurus about a year ago and hopes to have it ready for release in fall 2019. The device would use two screens for productivity, drawing and more.
Additionally, the Centaurus device is adaptable and can transform into a tablet, laptop, digital book and more. It would also run ‘Windows Core OS,’ a modular version of Windows that Microsoft is working on.
Between the OS, the use of Intel processors and with the hardware’s adaptability, apps and programs should be able to adapt to work in just about any form.
However, Core OS can only run traditional Windows apps if they’re from the Windows Store. Currently, Microsoft is working to bring more conventional Win32 apps to the Windows Store to support these future endeavours.
What this means for Andromeda
Earlier rumours suggested Microsoft was abandoning Andromeda for a different project — likely Centaurus. And with the similarity of the two projects, that seems reasonable.
However, the Windows Central report suggests otherwise. Instead, Microsoft may have sidelined Andromeda to focus on Centaurus. Allegedly, Microsoft chose to do this to ensure a successful launch for Andromeda.
Andromeda will supposedly take on the smartphone market, but would suffer from the same issue as Microsoft’s past attempts to break into that market: app availability.
Supposedly, Microsoft has prioritized the Centaurus launch to gauge how people react to that type of dual-screen device. Further, it gives the company a chance to build up apps for that style of device.
Microsoft reportedly wants to make progressive web apps (PWAs) integral to the Centaurus experience as well. The company is also reportedly toying with the idea of supporting Android apps.
Ultimately, it looks like Centaurus will be the first new form factor introduced to the Surface line since the Laptop and the first new Windows form factor since the Surface Pro 2-in-1 came out.
Like the Surface Pro, Microsoft will use Centaurus to show manufacturers what they can do with the new form factor.
Andromeda’s future will likely hinge on Centaurus’ performance and could come in the following years. This fits with a recent roadmap included in a book about Microsoft’s Surface line.
Source: Windows Central
Comments