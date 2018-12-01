News
Galaxy A8s rumoured as the first Samsung phone without a headphone jack in Canada

There's a chance Samsung might be the next big manufacturer to get rid of the headphone jack

Dec 1, 2018

2:05 PM EST

A recent report mentions that Samsung’s Galaxy A8s might be the first phone from the company without a headphone jack in Canada.

The company has previously omitted the jack from its two high-end flip phones, the W2018 and the W2019, that launched in China and South Korea, according to SamMobile. 

The report is from The Indian Express and it’s based off a tweet from a Chinese Samsung leaker.

The report also backs up the rumours that suggest the A8s will be Samsung’s first phone with an all-screen ‘Infinity-O’ display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is also likely to avoid adding a notch all together and will instead have a small hole in the top left-hand corner of the screen for the front-facing camera.

The leaker also mentions the phone will have an LCD display and will likely be revealed in December.

While the loss of the 3.5mm jack on the A8s might mean that the Koren electronics giant is moving away from the legacy port, it might still be on the upcoming flagship models.

Source: Twitter, The Indian Express

