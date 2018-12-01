Galaxy A8s rumoured as the first Samsung phone without a headphone jack in Canada

A recent report mentions that Samsung’s Galaxy A8s might be the first phone from the company without a headphone jack in Canada.
The company has previously omitted the jack from its two high-end flip phones, the W2018 and the W2019, that launched in China and South Korea, according to SamMobile.
The report is from The Indian Express and it’s based off a tweet from a Chinese Samsung leaker.
Galaxy A8s Maybe cancel the 3.5mm jack.
— 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) November 29, 2018
The report also backs up the rumours that suggest the A8s will be Samsung’s first phone with an all-screen ‘Infinity-O’ display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone is also likely to avoid adding a notch all together and will instead have a small hole in the top left-hand corner of the screen for the front-facing camera.
The leaker also mentions the phone will have an LCD display and will likely be revealed in December.
Confirm: Galaxy A8s is LCD Display.
— 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) November 25, 2018
While the loss of the 3.5mm jack on the A8s might mean that the Koren electronics giant is moving away from the legacy port, it might still be on the upcoming flagship models.
Source: Twitter, The Indian Express
Comments