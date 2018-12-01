The latest Apple Music beta on Android supports tablets

The Apple Music app on Android is beta testing a new feature that allows it to take full advantage of big screen devices like Android tablets.
The lack of apps optimized for big screens has always been a sore spot for Android tablet and Chrome OS users. So, Apple is now working to make sure that its streaming service on Android will look good no matter what device it’s running on.
The update brings the Android variant of Apple Music to version 2.7.0 and users can download the APK to get the latest updates, but to test all of the new beta features you have to request to join the private beta.
The update also packs in some bug fixes and performance improvements for music playback and images, according to the APK listing on APK Mirror.
While Apple’s music streaming service on Android has always looked slightly different than its counterpart on iOS, it will be interesting to see if there are any significant changes between the Android tablet and iPad versions of the app.
This update is most likely very refreshing for any Chrome OS users since Apple Music doesn’t have a web player, so the Android app is the only easy way to listen to Apple music on a Chromebook.
Source: APK Mirror Via: Android Police
Comments