Uber is looking into grocery delivery in Toronto

A new job posting on Uber’s Linkedin page suggests that the ride-hailing company is looking into grocery delivery in Toronto.
According to the job posting, which was first spotted by Business Insider, Uber is developing “a brand new product offering which will fundamentally evolve how people purchase their groceries.”
To do that, the company is looking to hire a ‘Head of Grocery Product’ to operate out of Toronto. The job posting reveals little else, however.
Uber already deals in fast food delivery through its Uber Eats service, but this would mark the first time that the company would offer shipments on grocery items. It remains to be seen if Uber would partner with delivery companies like Instacart or Inabuggy or use its own grocery products, similar to Amazon.
When asked about grocery delivery by Business Insider, Uber responded that it is “always looking to expand into new areas where our technology can help people get food more easily and efficiently.”
Should Uber get into the Canadian food delivery business, it would be competing with major retailers like Costco, Loblaws, Sobeys and Walmart.
