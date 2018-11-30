News
PREVIOUS|

Tesla now produces 1,000 Model 3 cars per day, reduces production cost

The company has also shrunk production cost

Nov 30, 2018

4:40 PM EST

0 comments

tesla

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk sent an email to Tesla employees celebrating that the workers now produce around 1,000 Model 3 cars every day.

Musk mentioned near the beginning of November that the company was on track to hit the 1,000 model 3s per day goal by November 27th or 28th, and it looks like he was right, according to InsideEVs.

The InsideEVs report also mentions that Musk is encouraging the workers to keep up this new higher pace of production.

The highlight of the report is that Musk says it currently costs the company $38,000 USD to build a Model 3. In other words, the company has reduced production costs, bringing it closer to offering the Model 3 for the promised $35,000 USD. Currently, the car retails for $46,000 USD.

Source: InsideEVs

Related Articles

News

Oct 22, 2018

2:37 PM EST

Elon Musk hints at ‘dog mode’ for Tesla vehicles to prevent panic over pets

News

Nov 9, 2018

1:07 PM EST

Tesla releases Model 3 key fob, but it’s missing ‘passive entry’

News

Nov 22, 2018

7:54 PM EST

Tesla ‘On-ramp to Off-ramp’ feature likely coming to Canada next week

News

Nov 21, 2018

3:28 PM EST

Elon Musk promises larger Supercharger network in “all active markets”

Comments