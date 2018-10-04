Nintendo plans to release a new version of the Switch in 2019: report

Though this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with Nintendo’s practice of releasing multiple versions its consoles, a new report has emerged stating that the Japanese gaming giant has plans to release a new version of the Switch in 2019.
According to the report, which comes from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo is still figuring out what new hardware and software features to include in the updated version of the Switch.
On the table right now is the possibility of the home console-portable system’s LCD display being updated to feature higher-end LCD technology. Including the OLED screen tech commonly found in high-end smartphones, like Apple’s recently released iPhone XS, reportedly isn’t being considered as a viable option due to the expensive price tag attached to this type of panel.
It’s worth noting that The Wall Street Journal reported back in March that Nintendo was planning to focus on increasing production of standard Switch units and accessories, rather than develop a new iteration of the system.
Now, however, The Wall Street Journal says Nintendo plans to launch this new version of the Switch during the latter half of 2019, with the release date possibly being as soon as this coming summer.
Similar to Nintendo’s various iterations of the 3DS, it’s expected that the new version of the Switch will share many features with the current version of the system and that it will also be compatible with the same games as its predecessor.
The original 3DS was followed by the 3DS XL, the new 3DS XL, the 2DS and finally the New 2DS XL, with each console being tweaked slightly in different ways.
Nintendo expected to sell 20 million switch units in the company’s next financial quarter.
Source: The Wall Street Journal
