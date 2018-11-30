Amazon and The Source offering free $30 gift card with Nintendo Switch purchase

Amazon Canada and The Source are currently both offering a deal on the Nintendo Switch in Canada.
From November 29th to December 5th, Canadians who buy a Switch (priced at $379.99 CAD) at either Amazon or The Source will receive a bonus $30 e-gift card for that specific retailer.
While this deal might seem a little light, it’s also the only one currently offered by major retailers in Canada on the Switch following Black Friday and Cyber Monday‘s big offers.
Shortly after the Amazon Canada and The Source deal ends, the hotly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will also go on sale on December 7th. Various Smash-related Switch accessories (and even a special themed bundle) are now available as well.
Source: Nintendo of Canada
