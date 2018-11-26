Walmart Canada Cyber Monday 2018 tech deals

Walmart Canada is back again with the sales for Cyber Monday and there is at least one good deal for the Nintendo Switch. We’ve summarized the flyer and scoured the site for the best discounts. Check them out below.
Video Games and toys
- Nintendo Switch with $50.00 Nintendo eShop Gift Card and Pokemon: Let’s Go – $399.96 [November 26 Only, Online Only]
- LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V – $118.86 (Reg. $149.99)[Online Only]
- DJI Mavic Air Combo Drone – $1169.00 (Reg. $1349.00)[Online Only]
- DJI Spark Fly More Combo Drone – $599.00 (Reg. $729.00)
Smart home
- iRobot Roomba 801 Vacuuming Robot – $399.97 (Reg. $549.97)
- Shark ION ROBOT 750 Vacuum with WiFi + Voice Control – $349.88 (Reg. $549.98)
- Dyson D7 Trigger Handheld Vacuum – $224.97 (Reg. $299.97)
- Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner – $349.97 (Reg. $499.97)
- Dyson Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum Cleaner – $349.99 (Reg. $499.99)
Computers, Tablets and Accessories
- iPad Pro 10.5″ 256GB – $949.00 (Reg. $1049.00) [November 26 Only]
- iPad Pro 10.5″ 512GB – $999.00 (Reg. $1299.00)[November 26 Only]
- iPad Pro 12.9″ 64GB – $949.00 (Reg. $1049.00)[November 26 Only]
- RCA 11.5″ Tablet Quad Core 2-in-1 Clip On Keyboard – $118.00 (Reg. $148.00)[Online Only]
- 32GB Transcend microSD or SD Card – $12.98 (Reg. $25.98)
- 128GB Transcend microSD or SD Card – $34.98 (Reg. $69.98)
TV, Home Theatre and Audio
- Sharp 40″ LED HDTV – $198.00 [Online Only]
- Beats Solo2 Luxe Edition Headphones -$99.00 [November 26 Only]
- Beats Pill+ Bluetooth Speaker – $149.94 (Reg. $249.94) [November 26 Only]
- Sharper Image Turntable Audio System – $68.98 (Reg. $119.98)[Online Only]
- Audio Technica Hi-Res Wired On-Ear Headphones – $89.96 (Reg. $149.96)[Online Only]
- Audio Technica On-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones – $99.96 [Online Only]
- Audio Technica Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones – $119.96 (Reg. $199.96)[Online Only]
Cameras
- Papago 220 Dashcam Full HD + 8GB MicroSD – $49.99 (regularly $99.99) [Online Only]
- Moza Mini-Mi Handheld Smartphone Gimbal – $109.99 (regularly $159.99) [Online Only]
- Zhiyun Smooth-4 Multi-Function 3-Axis Smartphone Gimbal – $139.99 (regularly $199.99) [Online Only]
