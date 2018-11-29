Elvis impersonators sing to each other in Apple’s new FaceTime ad

Apple’s new ad shows off its recently implemented Group FaceTime feature with several Elvis impersonators.
In the ad, the impersonators sing Elvis Presley’s “There’s Always Me” to each other.
The new feature came with Apple’s iOS 12.1 update. Users can call with up to 32 participants. Group FaceTime will display a carousel along the bottom with everyone in the call. When someone speaks, their face is brought up to fill the rest of the screen.
The feature works with Macs running macOS Mojave as well. However, the Mac version lacks some features, like camera filters, video stickers and the face tracking tech used for Animoji and Memoji.
Additionally, users can answer a call with their Apple Watch before joining the video call via iPhone or iPad.
To learn more about how to place a Group FaceTime call, check out our guide over here.
Source: Apple Via: Apple Insider
Comments