Toronto-based MediSeen launches home health care app

Toronto-based health tech company MediSeen has launched a free digital health care platform to offer patients access to a variety of health care professionals right from their homes.
According to MediSeen, this is “the first digital platform to deliver multiple health care services” to a patient’s door. The platform, which is available on the web and through an Android and iOS app, can connect patients to acupuncturists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, social workers and more.
Patients can choose the specific provider they want to see, as well as where and when they want a professional to come to. Same day and advanced bookings are both available.
MediSeen’s platform can also maintain each patient’s Personal Electronic Health Record to enable users to monitor their health data and make bookings accordingly. The Health Record can be be viewed or donwloaded at any time. The patient also has the option of allowing health providers to includesummaries of their individual health and care history that can be reviewed by future providers.
MediSeen says it the platform is currently only rolling out in the Toronto region, although the company has “rapid expansion plans” in mind to reach other parts of Canada. Physician visits are covered by the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP), while non-OHIP services can be paid for through the MediSeen platform via credit card and reimbursed later through insurance when applicable.
“MediSeen’s technology is designed to encourage face-to-face interactions, while providing modern day convenience and addressing accessibility barriers encountered by many,” said Daniel Warner, founder and CEO of MediSeen, in a press statement. “Creating more access points for care in the community—including the patient’s home or work—results in better access and more affordable, personalized care while alleviating overcrowding and extensive wait times. We truly believe the future of health care is at home.”
Image credit: Flickr — Vic
