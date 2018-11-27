News
Amazon Canada discounts Toshiba Fire TV Edition by up to 28 percent

Nov 27, 2018

3:24 PM EST

If Black Friday and Cyber Monday didn’t capture your attention, possibly Cyber Week will. While Amazon Canada is still pushing through with several deals, the massive online retailer has discounted its line of Alexa-enabled TVs with Toshiba.

The Toshiba Fire TV Edition launched in Canada mid-October. It allows users with an Alexa device to play Prime Video, Prime Music, Netflix, play games, catch up on sports highlights and more.

There are six models that range in size from a 32-inch 720p to a 55-inch 4K model. Here’s a roundup of what’s on sale, with some models offering up a free Echo Dot:

