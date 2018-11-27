If Black Friday and Cyber Monday didn’t capture your attention, possibly Cyber Week will. While Amazon Canada is still pushing through with several deals, the massive online retailer has discounted its line of Alexa-enabled TVs with Toshiba.
The Toshiba Fire TV Edition launched in Canada mid-October. It allows users with an Alexa device to play Prime Video, Prime Music, Netflix, play games, catch up on sports highlights and more.
There are six models that range in size from a 32-inch 720p to a 55-inch 4K model. Here’s a roundup of what’s on sale, with some models offering up a free Echo Dot:
- Toshiba 49-inch 1080p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition for $399.99 [Save $150]
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Fire TV Edition (+ Free English Echo Dot) for $429.99 [Save $170]
- Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition for $219.99 [Save $80]
- Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Fire TV Edition (+ Free English Echo Dot) for $529.99 [Save $170]
- Toshiba 43-inch 1080p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition for $349.99 [Save $100]
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR, Fire TV Edition (+ Free English Echo Dot) for $449.99 [Save $100]
Source: Amazon Canada
