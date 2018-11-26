Gucci, Saint Laurent to partner with Apple on in-store apps

Gucci and Saint Laurent are some of the brands that might be in partnership with Apple to develop an app to be used in stores.
Reuters reports on November 26th, 2018 that International luxury group Kering says it is working with the tech giant to create apps, which sales assistants will use in stores to scan inventories.
Kering is one of the largest luxury groups that manages the development of major Maisons in fashion including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga.
The news follows Kering’s announcement that it is ending its partnership with Yoox Net-A-Porter (an online retailer), which began in 2013.
Kering said it was going to be developing its own online shopping websites that will be launched by 2020.
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Reuters
Comments