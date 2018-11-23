News
Google is launching a throwback record shop pop-up in Toronto

Guests will have the chance to win a Pixel 3

Nov 23, 2018

9:25 AM EST

Google is holding a Pixel 3 pop-up on Queen Street West in Toronto next week.

The pop-up will be available from November 27th to December 2nd, running from 11am to 8pm at night at 202 Queen St. West. The pop-up will have a throwback record shop theme, according to Google.

When you get there, Google will hand you a Pixel 3 and give you the opportunity to walk through the four-floor venue. The floors are filled with challenges, photo-opp opportunities, music and other surprises.

According to Google, those attending will leave with Instagram worthy pictures and “an experience you won’t forget.”

Additionally, there’s a chance to win a Google Pixel 3. Google says it will inform guests regarding how to win the smartphone at the pop-up.

Google is teaming up with Dine Alone Records and Telus for this pop-up.

