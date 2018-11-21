Koodo launches $75/5GB plan with 5GB bonus data over 24 months

Vancouver-based Telus flanker brand Koodo Mobile has launched a two-year $75 dollar plan that provides subscribers with 5GB of monthly data, as well as an additional 5GB of bonus for two years.
The plan comes with unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited text and picture messaging, as well as call display, voicemail, call waiting, conference calling and unlimited Canada-wide family calling.
The new promotion is available for bring-your-own-device, Tab Small and Tab Medium plans.
It’s worth noting that the promotion doesn’t appear to be available in Quebec.
This Koodo deal — as well as the rest of the carrier’s 2018 Black Friday promotions — can now be added to accounts through the carrier’s online ‘Self Serve’ portal.
Source: Koodo Mobile
