News
PREVIOUS|

Alto’s Odyssey is 40 percent off in the iOS App Store right now

Nov 22, 2018

3:00 PM EST

0 comments

Alto's Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey is currently 40 percent off in the iOS App Store.

This means that rather than the regular price of $6.99 CAD, the game costs $3.99. It’s unclear how long the sale is set to run.

The game, which was developed be Snowman, a studio with connections to Toronto and Canada, is one of the top mobile games out there.

Alto's Odyssey

While I still prefer Alto’s Adventure over Odyssey, if only for the former’s simplicity, the sequel does build on the series’ formula in meaningful ways. Alto’s Odyssey brings wall-riding, new environments and additional challenges to the endless runner series.

If you’ve been on the fence about Alto’s Odyssey, now is definitely a great time to pick up the game.

You can download Alto’s Odyssey at this link.

Related Articles

News

Jul 17, 2018

4:39 PM EST

Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey coming to Android on July 26

News

Nov 22, 2018

1:15 PM EST

Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee has sold 3 million units

Reviews

Feb 22, 2018

2:57 PM EST

Alto’s Odyssey Review: Amplifying the endless runner

News

Sep 24, 2018

12:18 PM EST

Alto’s Adventure is now available on macOS

Comments