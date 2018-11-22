Alto’s Odyssey is 40 percent off in the iOS App Store right now

Alto’s Odyssey is currently 40 percent off in the iOS App Store.
This means that rather than the regular price of $6.99 CAD, the game costs $3.99. It’s unclear how long the sale is set to run.
The game, which was developed be Snowman, a studio with connections to Toronto and Canada, is one of the top mobile games out there.
While I still prefer Alto’s Adventure over Odyssey, if only for the former’s simplicity, the sequel does build on the series’ formula in meaningful ways. Alto’s Odyssey brings wall-riding, new environments and additional challenges to the endless runner series.
If you’ve been on the fence about Alto’s Odyssey, now is definitely a great time to pick up the game.
You can download Alto’s Odyssey at this link.
