Here are the Google Play Store Black Friday deals

The Google Play Store is also taking advantage of the Black Friday deals.
Here are a variety of titles available on the Play Store. All prices are in Canadian dollars.
Google Play Movies
- Deadpool 2: now $14.99, was $24.99
- Ocean’s 8: now $14.99, was $24.99
- Ready Player One: now $9.99, was $24.99
- The Greatest Showman: now $9.99, was $25.99
- Love, Simon: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Molly’s Game: now $5.99, was $14.99
- Pacific Rim Uprising: now $9.99, was $21.99
Play TV Shows
- Game of Thrones: season 1: now $19.99 , was $43.99
- Good Doctor: season 1: now $19.99, was $29.99
- Animal Kingdom: season 4: now $14.99, was $29.99
- Arrow: season 7: now $24.99, was $39.99
- Legends of Tomorrow: season 4: now $19.99, was $34.99
- The Flash: season 5: now $19.99, was $39.99
- Modern Family: season 9: now $19.99, wwas $39.99
- Empire: season 4: now $14.99, was $34.99
Play Books
- The Three Beths: now $2.51, was $2.99
- An American Marriage: now $3.99, was $4.99
- 9 Days & 9 Nights: now $2.51, was $2.99
- Since We Fell: now $2.51, was $2.99
- The 100-Year-Old Man: now $2.51, was $2.99
- You Are a Badass (audiobook): now $5.37, was $18.99
- Sharp Objects (audiobook): now $9.99, was $21
- What If? (audiobook): now $3.79, was $25.26
- Time of Contempt (audiobook): now $9.99, was $21.98
- The Passenger (audiobook): now $9.99, was $22.98
- Little Comfort (audiobook): now $7.63, was $31.84
We covered the mobile games the Play Store discounted in a separate post.
To check out the complete list, click here.
