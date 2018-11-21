News
Here are the Google Play Store Black Friday deals

Nov 21, 2018

2:34 PM EST

Google Play Store icon on Android phone

The Google Play Store is also taking advantage of the Black Friday deals.

Here are a variety of titles available on the Play Store. All prices are in Canadian dollars.

Google Play Movies

Play TV Shows

Play Books

We covered the mobile games the Play Store discounted in a separate post.

To check out the complete list, click here.

