News
PREVIOUS|

Google’s Find My Device app can now tell you which room your phone is in

You'll be able to see your phone on indoor maps in large buildings like malls and airports

Nov 21, 2018

11:48 AM EST

0 comments

Find My Device on OnePlus 6T

Google’s Find My Device feature can be a lifesaver if you’ve ever lost your phone, and it’s about to get better.

A recent update to the app — bringing it to version 2.3.008 — allows users to see which room their phone is in when they lose it.

The feature will only work in certain large buildings, like airports and malls.

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Google has worked with indoor maps for some time, allowing users to navigate inside airports and large malls with ease.

Further, the feature makes an excellent addition to Find My Device.

If you lose your phone, knowing where to look inside a large building is far more useful than just knowing the phone is in said building.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll get your device back if you do lose it.

You can update Find My Device or download it for free from the Google Play Store.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Nov 21, 2018

11:02 AM EST

Google is working on a new ‘tab grouping’ feature for Chrome

News

Nov 21, 2018

10:52 AM EST

Google more deeply integrates Google Assistant with iOS through new Siri Shortcut

News

May 19, 2017

9:43 AM EST

Say hello to Find My Device, Google’s reworked device tracking app

News

Nov 20, 2018

8:09 PM EST

Google patents motorized shoes for limitless walking in VR

Comments