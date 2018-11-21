Google’s Find My Device app can now tell you which room your phone is in

Google’s Find My Device feature can be a lifesaver if you’ve ever lost your phone, and it’s about to get better.
A recent update to the app — bringing it to version 2.3.008 — allows users to see which room their phone is in when they lose it.
The feature will only work in certain large buildings, like airports and malls.
This doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Google has worked with indoor maps for some time, allowing users to navigate inside airports and large malls with ease.
Further, the feature makes an excellent addition to Find My Device.
If you lose your phone, knowing where to look inside a large building is far more useful than just knowing the phone is in said building.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll get your device back if you do lose it.
You can update Find My Device or download it for free from the Google Play Store.
Source: Android Police
