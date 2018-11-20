Fido offering $56/10GB, $49/10GB promo in Quebec

Toronto-based national carrier Rogers mid-tier flanker brand Fido has two exclusive wireless promotions in Quebec.
According to the carrier’s website, subscribers can sign up for a 10GB Fido Pulse plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited text messaging for $56-per-month.
Potential subscribers can also capitalize on a two-year 8GB Fido Pulse plan with unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited text messaging for $49-per-month.
Both plans come with five hours of Pulse data, as well as unlimited international text, picture and video messaging.
It’s worth noting that Quebec-based regional service provider Videotron will be releasing introductory prices for its still-in-beta Fizz Mobile flanker brand on November 21st, 2018.
Source: Fido
