News
PREVIOUS|

Google rolls out November Security Patch for original Pixels after delay

Nov 19, 2018

4:53 PM EST

0 comments

Google Pixel

Google is rolling out the November Security Patch for the original Pixel and Pixel XL devices starting Monday.

The update comes about two weeks after the security patch went out to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 devices. It also comes after the Essential and OnePlus updates.

It’s not entirely clear why Google delayed the Pixel security patch.

Pixel and Pixel XL owners can check for the update in their settings app.

For those who aren’t as patient — and those who know how to flash an update — the factory image and OTA file are available as well.

You can grab the factory image from here and the OTA from here.

Source: DroidLife

Related Articles

News

Nov 19, 2018

7:10 PM EST

Portrait Mode depth-of-field image editing comes to Google Photos for iOS

Features

Nov 17, 2018

7:04 PM EST

Marvel Battle Lines is an engaging superhero card collector [Game of the Week]

News

Sep 21, 2018

3:54 PM EST

APK teardown reveals possible Google Pixel Stand animation in action

News

Sep 11, 2018

4:44 PM EST

Google releases new USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter

Comments