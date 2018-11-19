Google rolls out November Security Patch for original Pixels after delay

Google is rolling out the November Security Patch for the original Pixel and Pixel XL devices starting Monday.
The update comes about two weeks after the security patch went out to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 devices. It also comes after the Essential and OnePlus updates.
It’s not entirely clear why Google delayed the Pixel security patch.
Pixel and Pixel XL owners can check for the update in their settings app.
For those who aren’t as patient — and those who know how to flash an update — the factory image and OTA file are available as well.
You can grab the factory image from here and the OTA from here.
Source: DroidLife
