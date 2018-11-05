News
PREVIOUS|

Essential Android security patch hints at imminent Audio Adapter HD release

Nov 5, 2018

4:03 PM EST

0 comments

Just as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, Essential has pushed Android’s latest security patch to the Essential Phone in record time.

As always the update comes shortly after Google released this month’s security update to its lineup of Pixel devices.

Nothing new in that, however.

Instead, what’s notable about this month’s update is that adds support for the Essential Audio Adapter HD. The fact that Essential is adding software support for the accessory suggests its release is imminent.

The long in-development feature was supposed to launch in the summer. However, it missed its initial launch window for unknown reasons — though the need to get FCC certification may have played a role. The Audio Adapter HD adds an ESS DAC and analog headphone jack to the Essential Phone. No word yet on pricing, and whether it will come to Canada.

Source: Essential

Related Articles

News

Oct 25, 2018

5:13 PM EST

Google paid Andy Rubin $90 million to leave company due to sexual misconduct allegations: report

News

Sep 20, 2018

4:52 PM EST

Essential Phone Audio Adapter HD coming soon, says company

News

Oct 13, 2018

10:10 AM EST

Here are the OnePlus 6T, Essential Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy F leaks from last week

News

Oct 17, 2018

2:55 PM EST

Essential has laid off 30 percent of its staff: report

Comments