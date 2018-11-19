Instagram busts accounts with fake followers, likes, comments

Facebook-owned Instagram is cracking down on fake likes and followers by removing them from accounts that have used a third-party service to get more engagement.
According to a recent Instagram blog post, the photo-sharing app has built a machine learning-powered moderation tool to sieve through accounts that use these services and will remove likes, followers, and comments.Instagram will be notified of accounts that have used the third-party applications and then will then send emails to reset passwords in case these apps have compromised their account security.
In the past, Instagram has removed fake accounts, but this will be the first time the social network has actively made an effort to combat fake activity.
