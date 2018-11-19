News
PREVIOUS|

Instagram busts accounts with fake followers, likes, comments

Nov 19, 2018

5:15 PM EST

0 comments

Instagram will remove fake accounts

Facebook-owned Instagram is cracking down on fake likes and followers by removing them from accounts that have used a third-party service to get more engagement.

According to a recent Instagram blog post, the photo-sharing app has built a machine learning-powered moderation tool to sieve through accounts that use these services and will remove likes, followers, and comments.InstagramInstagram will be notified of accounts that have used the third-party applications and then will then send emails to reset passwords in case these apps have compromised their account security.

In the past, Instagram has removed fake accounts, but this will be the first time the social network has actively made an effort to combat fake activity.

Source: Instagram Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Nov 16, 2018

11:29 AM EST

Instagram is rolling out Digital Wellbeing-like dashboard called ‘Your Activity’

News

Nov 8, 2018

4:00 AM EST

Facebook Dating is now available in Canada

News

Nov 17, 2018

12:00 PM EST

Instagram security flaw potentially exposed passwords in website URLs

News

Nov 9, 2018

3:08 PM EST

Instagram seems to be down in some parts of Canada [Update – resolved]

Comments