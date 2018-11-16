Sony is discounting PlayStation 4 games by up to 70 percent during its Black Friday sale

With November 23rd fast approaching, every tech company of note is releasing their Black Friday deals (see Google, Amazon, etc) ahead of time. The latest to do is Sony, which just launched its Black Friday PlayStation Store sale.
Below is a list of some of the more notable PlayStation 4 games on sale during the promotion.
- Destiny 2: Forsaken — $40.11, down from $53.49 (25 percent off)
- Grand Theft Auto V — $24.41, down from $36.99 (34 percent off)
- Prey — $23.99, down from $39.99 (40 percent off)
- Rocket League — $9.99, down from $19.99 (50 percent off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — $22.49, down from $29.99 (25 percent off)
- Far Cry 5 — $35.99, down from $79.99 (55 percent off)
- NieR: Automata — $39, down from $79.99 (50 percent off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $27.49, down from $54.99 (50 percent off)
- God of War — $27.49, down from $49.99 (45 percent off)
- Nioh — $19.99, down from $49.99 (60 percent off)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $53.99, down from $79.99 (33 percent off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection — $43.99, down from 109.99 (60 percent off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $26.39, down from $79.99 (67 percent off)
- Fallout 4 — $19.99, down from $39.99 (50 percent off)
- Doom — $20.24, down from $26.99 (25 percent off)
- Persona 5 — $26.79, down from $66.99 (60 percent off)
- Watch Dogs 2 — $23.99, down from $79.99 (70 percent off)
Explore the full list of discounted titles on Sony’s website.
The sales ends on November 27th at 8am PT.
Source: Sony
Comments