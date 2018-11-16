Deals
PREVIOUS|

Sony is discounting PlayStation 4 games by up to 70 percent during its Black Friday sale

Nov 16, 2018

2:47 PM EST

0 comments

PlayStation 4 Pro

With November 23rd fast approaching, every tech company of note is releasing their Black Friday deals (see Google, Amazon, etc) ahead of time. The latest to do is Sony, which just launched its Black Friday PlayStation Store sale.

Below is a list of some of the more notable PlayStation 4 games on sale during the promotion.

Explore the full list of discounted titles on Sony’s website.

The sales ends on November 27th at 8am PT.

Source: Sony

Related Articles

Features

Oct 23, 2018

9:07 PM EST

‘Spider-Man: The Heist’ is a great dive into Peter Parker’s problematic past [...

News

Nov 12, 2018

12:12 PM EST

Canadian PlayStation Black Friday offers include new Spider-Man PS4 bundle

News

Oct 17, 2018

4:30 PM EST

Sony rolls out PlayStation 4 6.02 system update

News

Nov 16, 2018

11:38 AM EST

Save 43 percent on Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones: Deals

Comments