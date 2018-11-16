Save 43 percent on Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones: Deals

Amazon is getting ready for Black Friday by, well, you guessed it, dropping deals.
One notable deal so far is on a pair of Sony XB950N1 extra bass wireless noise cancelling headphones.
There are two sets of the over-ear headphones on Amazon, one in green and the other in black.
Both pairs are on sale for $148 CAD which is almost 50 percent off of the $258 base price on Amazon. Sony sells them for $299 CAD.
The headphones have a four star Amazon rating based off of 60 reviews.
Sony’s product page also mentions the XB950N1s are rated for 22 hours of battery life.
Head over to Amzon.ca to check them out.
