Essential Audio Adapter HD DAC available today, ships to Canada

The DAC magnetically attaches to the Essential Phone, providing users with a dedicated 3.5mm audio jack

Nov 13, 2018

2:34 PM EST

Beleaguered tech startup Essential Products has announced that its Audio Adapted HD modular 3.5mm jack is now available for purchase in Canada and the U.S.

The Audio Adapter HD contains Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology and magnetically attaches to the 2017 Essential Phone through the handset’s magnetic pins.

Not only does the Audio Adapter HD provide Essential Phone users with a high-resolution DAC, the dongle also serves as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Audio Adapter HD costs $149, and can ship to Canadians between one-to-two business days.

Essential first announced the Audio Adapter HD in June 2018, later using a September 2018 Reddit AMA to inform potential customers that the dongle would be “coming soon.”

The Audio Adapter HD is the company’s latest Essential Phone dongle. The 360 Camera for Essential Phone is the only other dongle accessory currently sold by Essential.

Source: Essential

