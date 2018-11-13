Essential Audio Adapter HD DAC available today, ships to Canada

Beleaguered tech startup Essential Products has announced that its Audio Adapted HD modular 3.5mm jack is now available for purchase in Canada and the U.S.
The Audio Adapter HD contains Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) technology and magnetically attaches to the 2017 Essential Phone through the handset’s magnetic pins.
Audio Adapter HD is here. A limited-edition DAC for Essential Phone, delivering one of the best mobile audio experiences available today.
Shop now (US & Canada): https://t.co/elFOmC523z pic.twitter.com/eKYyYocm4K
— Essential (@essential) November 13, 2018
Not only does the Audio Adapter HD provide Essential Phone users with a high-resolution DAC, the dongle also serves as a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The Audio Adapter HD costs $149, and can ship to Canadians between one-to-two business days.
Essential first announced the Audio Adapter HD in June 2018, later using a September 2018 Reddit AMA to inform potential customers that the dongle would be “coming soon.”
The Audio Adapter HD is the company’s latest Essential Phone dongle. The 360 Camera for Essential Phone is the only other dongle accessory currently sold by Essential.
Source: Essential
Comments