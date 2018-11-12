New Intel 5G modem will be available in commercial devices in 2020

U.S.-based silicon manufacturer Intel has formally announced a multimode 5G modem.
Dubbed the ‘Intel XMM 8160,’ the new 5G modem not only supports peak speeds of up to 6Gbps on 5G New Radio (NR) networks, it also supports legacy 2G, 3G and 4G standards.
The modem supports millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum, as well as bands between 600MHz and 6GHz.
The new modem is designed to work with smartphones, as well as laptops, desktops and broadband access gateways.
“Intel’s new XMM 8160 5G modem provides the ideal solution to support large volumes for scaling across multiple device categories to coincide with broad 5G deployments,” said Cormac Conroy, corporate vice president and general manager of Intel’s communications and devices group, in a November 12th, 2018 media release.
“We are seeing great demand for the advanced feature set of the XMM 8160, such that we made a strategic decision to pull in the launch of this modem by half a year to deliver a leading 5G solution.”
According to Intel, the XMM 8160 will ship in the second half of 2019, while commercial devices carrying the 5G modem will launch in the first half of 2020.
Intel is the latest chip manufacturer to announce a 5G modem.
South Korean electronics giant Samsung formally unveiled its Exynos Modem 5100 5G radio in August 2018, while Qualcomm used a February 2018 media event to report that it’s working with 19 global hardware manufacturers to incorporate its Snapdragon X50 modem into devices.
Source: Intel
