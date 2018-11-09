News
PREVIOUS

You can get dark mode now with this modded Google Phone APK

Google is still developing dark mode for the Phone app, but this lets you turn it on now

Nov 9, 2018

4:11 PM EST

0 comments

Google Phone app

Following Google’s admission that dark mode provides users with better battery life, an XDA forum member released a modded version of the Google Phone app with dark theme enabled.

Google began work on a dark mode for its Phone app back in August when it released the Material redesign.

Since then, app teardowns have revealed the progress of Google’s dark mode implementation. Most recently, a teardown showed Google was working on connecting the Phone app with the Contacts app so that if users enabled dark mode in one, it would turn on in the other.

Now, XDA member ‘Martin.077’ has created a modded Google Phone APK with dark mode enabled. You can grab the APK from this thread.

To install it, remove the current version of the Google Phone app from your device. Then, install the APK. You’ll have to provide the app with permissions, including the ability to ‘Modify System Settings.’ Additionally, you’ll have to set it as the default calling app. Finally, you’ll have to allow it to draw over other apps for the floating call menu.

Modded Google Phone APK

One important note is that this is a modded APK. That means it won’t install over the current Google Phone app on Nexus, Pixel and Android One devices.

Further, some features like ‘Spam Caller ID’ don’t work. Mario.077 is working to fix features that don’t work.

If you want to use the modded APK, you can download it from this thread. You’ll also find detailed installation instructions in the thread.

Source: XDA, 2

Related Articles

News

Aug 25, 2014

7:38 PM EST

Next Nexus phone will be made by Motorola, likely named Nexus X

News

Oct 30, 2018

5:55 PM EST

Dark mode is coming to Microsoft Office for macOS Mojave

News

Sep 27, 2018

12:24 PM EST

Google Phone update shows dark mode is almost ready

News

Nov 8, 2018

6:10 PM EST

Google says ‘Dark Mode’ helps save considerably more battery life

Comments