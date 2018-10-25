Google is bringing its dark mode to the Dialer app

The APK Insight section of 9to5Google has discovered that upcoming versions of Google Dialer and Contacts have a dark mode.
Since this is an APK Insight, there’s a chance that some of these features never see the light of day. However, it’s likely that it will happen, given that a lot of other Google apps are getting dark modes as part of the Material Design refresh.
The teardown shows the Dialer with Google’s Dark theme and bright colours. It also looks like the app can automatically go into dark mode when the phone enables Battery Saver like Google News.
The Dialer syncs with the contacts app better once it has the update. There is speculation that since Contacts and Dialer are so interconnected that they will both be updated at the same.
Image Source: 9to5Google
Source: 9to5Google
