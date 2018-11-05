Google Chrome 71 to ad-block all websites with abusive ads

Google has announced that version 71 of its Chrome browser will block all ads on sites that regular run “abusive ads” starting in December.
According to Google, some of these abusive ads include fake system errors, links that steer users to unwanted sites or any pop-up that tries to steal personal information. Offending sites will be given 30 days to change their ads before Google removes all of their ads entirely.
Users will be able to turn off this filter to make the ads return to them, but they’ll remain blocked at default otherwise.
Source: Google
