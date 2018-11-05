News
PREVIOUS|

Google Chrome 71 to ad-block all websites with abusive ads

Users will be able to turn off the ad-blocking filter, however

Nov 5, 2018

8:13 PM EST

0 comments

Google Chrome

Google has announced that version 71 of its Chrome browser will block all ads on sites that regular run “abusive ads” starting in December.

According to Google, some of these abusive ads include fake system errors, links that steer users to unwanted sites or any pop-up that tries to steal personal information. Offending sites will be given 30 days to change their ads before Google removes all of their ads entirely.

Users will be able to turn off this filter to make the ads return to them, but they’ll remain blocked at default otherwise.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Sep 26, 2018

1:50 PM EST

Chrome users will be able to opt out of new sign-in functionality

News

Aug 10, 2018

4:37 PM EST

Samsung’s newest ads pit the Note 9 against the iPhone X

News

Oct 18, 2018

3:14 PM EST

Chrome 70 update features fingerprint authentication for websites and rounded search bar widget

News

Nov 5, 2018

4:29 PM EST

Google rolls out November security patch for Pixel, Nexus devices

Comments