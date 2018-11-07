Stocard mobile wallet for loyalty cards launches in Canada

Stocard is a mobile app that stores all of your store loyalty cards in one app to help cut down on wallet clutter and lost cards.
This is great for Canadians since there are so many loyalty programs out there. Users can store cards from Canadian Tire Triangle rewards, PC Optimum, Air Miles, Aeroplan, Scene, Petro-Canada, Best Buy and many more.
“We wanted to launch the product in North America, and I was familiar with the Canadian market since I attended Queen’s,” Stocard’s founder David Handlos said in an email statement sent to MobileSyrup. “We also recognized how strong loyalty is as an attribute of Canadians, so it was a natural fit for us as an organization.”
Having your loyalty cards on your phone if you use either Apple, Google or Samsung Pay can almost remove the need for a wallet entirely. The app has a setting called ‘Card Assistant’ which adds a store’s cards to the user’s lock screen when they’re physically a store.
“Our goal for the Canadian operation is to support retailers with their loyalty programs and provide additional customers insights to help them compete in their category and against the threat of Amazon,” said Jesse Michael, the Canadian director of sales and strategic partnerships, in a press statement.
As the app launches in Canada, the company is also opening up a Canadian office to help partner with retailers and create more opportunities for Canadian customers.
Stocard says it utilizes the data it gathers from users to help the businesses it partners with learn more about their customers.
