Seven new app complications leak for Apple Watch Series 4

The Apple Watch was updated to watchOS 5.1.1 earlier this week, and some users who are also running the iOS 12.1.1 beta are seeing seven new app complications for the Apple Watch Series 4.
The Apple Watch Series 4 has two specific watch faces called ‘Infograph’ and ‘Infograph Modular’ that allows users to add a variety of quick-action buttons called complications.
According to 9to5Mac, the seven new complications are for ‘Home,’ ‘Mail,’ ‘Maps,’ ‘Messages,’ ‘News,’ ‘Phone’ and ‘Remote.’
All of these are first-party Apple apps that were missing complications in earlier versions of watchOS 5.
If your iPhone and Apple Watch are running Apple’s latest operating systems — iOS 12.1 and watchOS 5.1.1, respectively — then these app shortcuts will appear in the iPhone’s ‘Watch’ app and can be embedded into the Apple Watch’s Infograph faces.
While these new complications are exciting, they don’t currently work and simply appear as blank spaces on the Apple Watch.
9to5Mac’s theory is that the complications were part of the upcoming watchOS 5.1.2 beta, but somehow snuck into the fixed release of watchOS 5.1.1.
Since the complications can’t be used yet, 9to5Mac suggests that they’ll be shortcuts to open the corresponding apps on the Apple Watch.
Image source: 9to5Mac
Source: 9to5Mac
