Apple issues new version of iOS 12.1 for iPhone XR

Apple has shipped out a new version of iOS 12.1 for the iPhone XR, but it’s unclear why.
According to MacRumors, the update is only appearing for users who haven’t already updated to iOS 12.1 since it released on October 26th, 2018.
IOS 12 brought a handful of new features to the new suite of iPhones, including eSIM support, as well as camera features like depth control for portrait mode.
Apple had to pull and re-release an update for the Apple watch earlier this week, so it seems that the company might be having issues with its most recent updates.
Either way, there doesn’t seem to be any reports of either version of iOS 12.1 on the iPhone XR that are causing significant bugs or issues, so this update might remain a mystery.
Source: MacRumors
