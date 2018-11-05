News
Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week

Nov 5, 2018

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

New

  • Updated offer: $50 off FiGO phone + $25 bonus airtime with $100 voucher purchase (was $40 off and no bonus airtime previously)

Ongoing

  • 2GB data plan for $30 (originally $35)

Bell

New

  • Updated data options and bonus data offer in QC with 2GB bonus data on all 4GB+ plans

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus data on all data options (main regions)
  • 2GB bonus on 4GB to 8GB data options (QC)
  • 2GB bonus data on 10GB data option (SK)
  • 1GB bonus data on 15GB data option (MB)
  • $100 Trade-in Credit with new smartphone purchase on 2-year term (main regions)

Chatr

Ongoing

  • Up to 4GB bonus on select plans

Cityfone

Ongoing

  • $18 Talk & Text plan with 60 minutes + 60 messages now comes with Canada-wide calling instead of local calling

Fido

  • Ongoing
    • 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 2GB bonus data on all other Pulse plans (main regions)
    • 2GB bonus data on 4GB Pulse plans and 3GB Bonus data on 5GB Pulse plan (QC)

Freedom Mobile

Ongoing

  • $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
  • Various monthly service credit offers on all plans for customers who activate a new line and BYO phone (in-store only)

Koodo Mobile

New

  • Unlimited Province-wide Talk & Text prepaid plan now is $35/mo. (was $40)
  • $65 prepaid plan now includes 5GB data (was 4GB)

Ongoing

  • 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 2GB bonus data on all other plans (main regions)
  • 2GB bonus data on $49 and $56 plans (QC)
  • Bonus data with $45+ prepaid plans
  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation

PC Mobile

New

  • Updated prepaid plans: all plans now include Canada-wide calling, new $10 plan released, increased some plans prices and added more minutes and/or data inclusions

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • “Talk-a-Lot” promo plan with 200 Canada mins for $20/mo.

Public Mobile

New

  • Brought back $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 4.5GB 3G data

Ongoing

  • Bonus data on select plans
  • Save $2 every 30 days or $6 every 90 days with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

New

  • Updated data options on Share Everything plans up to 8GB and added a new 2GB plan in QC

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus data offer on all Share Everything plans (main regions and QC)
  • 1GB bonus data offer on 15GB Share Everything plan (MB)
  • 2GB bonus data offer on 10GB Share Everything plan (SK)
  • 2GB bonus data (main regions/MB/SK) or 1GB bonus data (QC) offer when adding an extra line to a Family plan
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB)

SaskTel

New

  • Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on our site)

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up

Telus

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus data with plans up to 10GB data (main regions)
  • 1GB bonus data on 6GB plan + 2GB bonus data on other plans (QC)
  • 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
  • 2GB bonus with the 10GB plan (SK)
  • 2GB bonus data (main regions/MB/SK) or 1GB bonus data (QC) offer when adding an extra line to a Family plan

Videotron

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plans

Virgin Mobile

Ongoing

  • 1GB bonus data on 1GB plan + 2GB bonus data on all other plans (main regions)
  • 2GB bonus data on 4GB plan or 3GB bonus data on 5GB plan (QC)
  • Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans

