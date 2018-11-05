Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL can hotspot Wi-Fi as well as LTE

Hotspot is a useful feature on Android and iOS that’s been around for some time now. However, A recent tweak Google made to it on the Pixel 3 makes it just a little bit better.
Previously, you could hotspot your cellular connection. In order words, you can take your phone’s LTE and turn it into a Wi-Fi signal for other devices to connect to the internet.
Now, Google’s Pixel 3 and 3 XL can re-transmit Wi-Fi signals as well. This allows you to share a Wi-Fi connection with other devices.
The new feature could come in handy in a few different places. For one, it could be a way to access a limited network, such as a hotel Wi-Fi that lets you connect one device for free and then charges for additional devices. You can connect your Pixel and then hotspot the Wi-Fi to other devices.
Alternatively, your phone could act as a repeater to extend a weak Wi-Fi signal.
However, it appears this is only for the newer Pixels. The feature isn’t present on the Pixel 2, 2 XL or the original Pixel phones. Likely it’s a hardware related issue, where there aren’t enough attenas to communicate the signals.
Further, it appears Google may be late to the game on this one. Several users have reported that some newer Samsung and OnePlus devices have the feature, as well as the Essential Phone, just to name a few.
Source: Android Police
