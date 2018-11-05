News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon offering $5 credit to customers using its app for the first time

This could help with that upcoming Black Friday shopping

Nov 5, 2018

6:47 PM EST

0 comments

A recent RedFlagDeals post explains that users who have never signed into an Amazon app before can get a free $5 credit.

Sadly enough, this deal only works for users who have never used the Amazon shopping app on iOS or Android before.

If you’ve never used an Amazon app before all you need to do is sign into the app, and a $5 credit will be emailed to the associated account. If you’re unsure if your account qualifies you can use Amazon’s tool to determine if you’re eligible.

The offer can be redeemed until January 1st, 2019 at 2:59 am ET/12:00 am PT, and the credits last until January 31st.

Either way, this deal could help you get a leg up on your holiday shopping if you combine it with a deal from Amazon’s Black Friday deals page. 

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

Sponsored

Oct 31, 2018

12:00 PM EST

Earn a $100,000+ income with this project management course

Business

Nov 4, 2018

7:51 PM EST

Toronto is out of the running for Amazon’s HQ2, says report

News

Nov 5, 2018

11:07 AM EST

Best Buy offers buy one, get one free on second gen Amazon Echo

Sponsored

Nov 2, 2018

12:00 PM EST

You need to get a VPN, and this is one of the best

Comments