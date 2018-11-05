Distributel partners with MobiTV to launch video streaming app

Regional telecommunications service provider Distributel has announced a video streaming app partnership with California-based on-demand video delivery platform MobiTV.
According to a November 5th, 2018 media release, MobiTV is set to build an app that will provide Distributel subscribers with a “user-friendly interface that can be customized to their content and design preferences.”
The app will reportedly use IPTV and a “‘bring your own device’ method of service delivery.'”
As such, Distributel subscribers won’t need to purchase additional hardware to use the as-of-yet-unreleased app.
“With Canadians viewing more and more video content on streaming devices such as smartphones and tablets, we know that the future of TV is app-based,” said Matt Stein, Distributel CEO, in the same November 5th media release.
“We have always been committed to bringing innovative services and choice to our customers, and this partnership allows us to offer consumers and wholesalers a great user experience through these exciting, cost-effective TV options.”
Distributel didn’t specify when the MobiTV-developed video streaming app will launch, but the app will be available for subscribers in “Quebec and Ontario, with plans to expand across the country in the coming months.”
It’s also unclear if MobiTV will develop a Distributel-branded streaming app, or if the California video streaming platform will develop an app for Distributel’s Zazeen IPTV brand that was acquired in November 2017.
“We are pleased to form this partnership with Distributel and help bring the future of TV to Canada,” said Charlie Nooney, MobiTV CEO, in the same November 5th media release.
“We pride ourselves on creating always-evolving platforms that exceed our partners’ expectations and help them deliver cutting-edge TV services to their customers.”
