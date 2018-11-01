iOS 12.1.1 Public Beta now available for download

Following the release of iOS 12.1, Apple released the iOS 12.1.1 beta to developers yesterday and the public today.
The new beta clocks in at about 395.3 MB on the iPhone XS Max.
It doesn’t bring a whole lot of new features, however. For one, FaceTime no longer hides the camera flip and mute buttons in a menu. They’re back on the main screen.
Further, users can take Live Photos during FaceTime, as long as both participants have iOS 12.1.1.
The update also includes improvements to cellular and Wi-Fi issues present in some iPhone XS and XS Max models.
As always, we should expect some rigorous testing from Apple before we see the update hit a public release.
Source: iPhone in Canada
