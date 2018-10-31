News
Moto G6 Play coming to Rogers on November 9th

Oct 31, 2018

10:25 AM EDT

The Moto G6 Play is coming to Rogers on November 9th. MobileSyrup obtained an internal document revealing this information.

The device is available for $0 down on all two-year terms and $299 outright.

The handset features a 4,000mAh battery, a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1,440-pixel resolution, and a Snapdragon 427 processor. Additionally, the Moto G6 Play sports a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The device comes with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

To learn more about the Moto G6 Play check out our hands-on.

