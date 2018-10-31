Rogers improves network coverage in Ottawa, Vancouver, claims 5G commercial deployment will be ready in 2020

Rogers recently announced its Q3 2018 earnings and continued its lead in the wireless subscriber race after accumulating a total of 10,810,000 subscribers (9,045,000 postpaid and 1,765,000 prepaid subscribers).
Following recent network improvements in several Ontario locations, such as Brampton, Port Dover, Sarnia and Cambridge, Rogers has improved coverage for both Rogers Wireless and Fido customers in Ottawa, specifically in Manotick Main Street and O’Grady, McKeown and Coker and Orleans Village.
In addition, a similar rollout has gone live in Metro Vancouver area, specifically in Maple Ridge near the Abernathy Connector and at Rupert Street and East 45th.
The 4.5G network improvements that Rogers is completing now is for its path to 5G, which the company states aims “to be ready for 5G commercial deployment in 2020.”
