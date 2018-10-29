There’s a refreshed iPad emoji in iOS beta 12.1

News
A newly leaked iPad emoji further suggests Apple will launch a new iPad Pro at its upcoming October 30th hardware event.

The emoji, first spotted by 9to5Mac, is included in the latest iOS 12.1 beta. It depicts an iPad with rounded corners and significantly smaller display bezels.  

Most notably, the new emoji doesn’t have the iPad’s signature ‘Home Button.’ This coincides with the rumours that the new iPad will feature a gesture navigation system, similar to Apple’s new iPhones.

What hasn’t changed is the iPad’s button placement. There’s still a single sleep/wake button on the top, near the right of the device, and a volume rocker on the right side, also close to the top.

Even with the reduced bezels, there still appears to be enough of an edge to use as a handle.

This observation might be a bit of a stretch, but the small white outline around the iPad may suggest that it will have a glossy silver back and edges like the recent iPhone models, which would help give these new tablets even more of a distinct look.

It will be interesting to see if Apple carries this new design over to the traditional iPad line or if this design will be an iPad Pro exclusive.

To find out how to watch Apple’s event live, check out MobileSyrup’s guide. 

Source: 9to5Mac

