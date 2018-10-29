512GB microSD shows up on Samsung’s German website

Samsung announced in the summer that it was working on a 512GB microSD card. That memory card recently appeared on the company’s German website.
Samsung’s microSD offerings often come at a premium, and the 512GB is no exception. The German website listed it at €289.90 EUR (about $432 CAD).
That’s a big asking price, especially when you compare it to the next largest microSD Samsung offers. The 512GB costs almost five times more than the 256GB, which you can get from Amazon for around $90.
The German website offers monthly installment plans to help reduce the cost of owning a half-terabyte microSD card.
Along with the massive amount of storage, the microSD card offers up to 100MB/s read and write speeds. Samsung says this will allow a 3GB 4K video to transfer in 38 seconds.
Further, the capacity of the card is equal to 78 hours of Full HD video, or 150,300 photos. However, the actual storage capacity is 93.1 percent of the designated storage amount.
The packaging includes an SD card adapter, and Samsung covers the card for ten years.
We can likely expect to see the 512GB microSD in Canada soon, but as of yet, there is no detail regarding Canadian availability.
